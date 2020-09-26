Billie Lourd announces birth of baby boy named in honor of her late mother Carrie Fisher

Actors Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell announced the birth of their son on social media on Friday. The new parents named their child Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell to pay tribute to Lourd's late mother, the actress Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 from a heart attack.

The "American Horror Story" actress shared a photo of the newborn's feet with a caption reading "Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," with several blue hearts and crown emojis.

Several fans and celebrities said they were surprised to hear the news, as Lourd had not previously said she and Rydell were expecting.

"WAIT WHAT????" actress Jamie Lee Curtis wrote. American Horror Story co-star Cody Fern commented "The sneak attack."

Several of Lourd's costars also weighed in, including Star Wars star Mark Hamill.

"Congratulations to #BillieLourd & #AustenRydell on the arrival of their firstborn child: Kingston Fisher Lord Rydell!!!" he wrote. "I can't think of another baby with both 'KING' AND 'LORD' in their name. Nice."

Fisher made her film debut in 1975, but her big break came when she starred as Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Lourd worked alongside her mother in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before Fisher's passing. A day after Fisher died, her mother and Lourd's grandmother, actress Debbie Reynolds, died of a stroke at 84.