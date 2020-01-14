Billie Eilish will sing theme song for new James Bond movie

Teenage singer-songwriter sensation Billie Eilish will sing the theme song for the latest movie in the James Bond franchise, "No Time To Die." Eilish will join the likes of Adele, Tina Turner and Madonna as the newest artist to record the title song — and at just 18 years old, she will officially be the youngest person to do so.

"It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honour," the "Bad Guy" singer, who wrote the James Bond song with her brother, Finneas O'Connell, said in a statement. "James Bond is the coolest film franchise ever to exist. I'm still in shock."

Her elder brother added on Instagram that they had always dreamed of writing the theme song. "Writing the theme song for a Bond film is something we've been dreaming about doing our entire lives. There is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema in my opinion. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise," he said.



The siblings have been making waves in the music industry since Eilish's debut album, "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" took off last year. Combined, the duo have 11 Grammy nominations for this year's awards, with Eilish up for six categories including record of the year and best new artist.

"There are a chosen few who record a Bond theme. I am a huge fan of Billie and FINNEAS. Their creative integrity and talent are second to none and I cannot wait for audiences to hear what they've brought – a fresh new perspective whose vocals will echo for generations to come," said director Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The song may also set Eilish up for her first Academy Award. The last two theme songs, Sam Smith's title song for "Spectre" and Adele's "Skyfall," both won an Oscar.

The Los Angeles siblings have written "an incredibly powerful and moving song for 'No Time To Die,' which has been impeccably crafted to work within the emotional story of the film," according to movie producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

"No Time To Die," the 25th movie of the James Bond franchise, will be a farewell to Daniel Craig who is signing off after five movies as 007. The movie takes Bond on a mission "to rescue a kidnapped scientist who turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology," according to a press release.

It is set to hit theaters April 2.

