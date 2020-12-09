Watch Live: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio holds press conference after saying he expects new COVID-19 restrictions

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding his daily press conference Wednesday after saying he expects new COVID-19 restrictions in a matter of days. "No one's happy about it," he said Tuesday.

If New York City's hospitalization rate doesn't come down, indoor dining will be forced to shut down, CBS New York reports. Governor Andrew Cuomo warned Monday that the city could losing indoor dining if the hospitalization rate keeps climbing.

How to watch New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's press conference today

What: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a press conference

Date: Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Time: 10 a.m. ET

Location: New York City

Online stream: Live on CBSN New York

City business owners are anxious after the mayor announced more closures could come.

"We won't be able to survive without inside dining," Tony Pacalini, of Umberto's Clam House in Manhattan, told CBS New York

"Who's going to sit outside and have dinner at 20-30 degrees outside?" Niko Katehis, of Amelia's Diner, asked.

The governor said Monday that every region in the state has five days to stabilize its hospitalization rate. If they don't, regions outside the city would have to reduce indoor dining to 25% capacity, while restaurants in the city would have to suspend indoor dining indefinitely.

