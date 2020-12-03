Watch Live: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds COVID-19 briefing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is holding his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, after a protest near a Staten Island bar related to virus restrictions.

Hundreds of people stood shoulder-to-shoulder Wednesday demonstrating in front of New York City Sheriff's officers who were guarding the front door of Mac's Public House, which is owned by Keith McAlarney, CBS New York reported.

How to watch New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio's COVID-19 briefing today

What: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a COVID-19 briefing

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio holds a COVID-19 briefing Date: Thursday, December 3, 2020

Thursday, December 3, 2020 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Online stream: Live on CBSN New York in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

McAlarney defied the restrictions on indoor dining last week, declaring his business an "autonomous zone" and marking those words on the sidewalk to try to protect himself from COVID lockdown rules.

Get Breaking News Delivered to Your Inbox

At the protest, some chanted and demanded change in an area that has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the city.

The bar was shut down this week by the city's Sheriffs Office, and the general manager, Daniel Presti, was taken into custody for allegedly obstructing governmental administration. He was led away in handcuffs after officers said he refused to stop indoor dining in an "orange zone" after several warnings.

New York imposed tighter restrictions on businesses and gatherings in "orange zones" to try to control a rise in local COVID-19 infection rates. Restaurants in those zones are limited to outdoor dining and takeout or delivery only.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change