Trump wishes "worst mayor" Bill de Blasio luck in Democratic primaries

President Trump slammed New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday, welcoming his longtime rival into the race for the presidency. The video, filmed on Air Force One, was posted shortly after the president landed in New York City for a fundraiser.

Mr. Trump called de Blasio "the worst mayor in the history of New York City, and without question the worst mayor in the United States," and said he would be "very surprised" if de Blasio stays in the race. De Blasio announced his bid for the Democratic nomination on Thursday.

"I wish him luck, but really it'd be better off if you got back to New York City and did your job for the little time you have left. Good luck, do well," the president said in his video.

.@BilldeBlasio is the worst Mayor in the history of New York City - he won’t last long! pic.twitter.com/NyYntsX573 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2019

As Mr. Trump's hometown mayor, de Blasio has been one of the president's harshest critics and staunchest opponents. In the video announcing his candidacy Thursday morning, the mayor emphasized his opposition to the president.

"I'm a New Yorker, I've known Trump's a bully for a long time. This is not news to me or anyone else here, and I know how to take him on," de Blasio said. "Don't back down in the face of a bully. Confront him. Take him on. Donald Trump must be stopped. I've beaten him before, and I will do it again."

But it's unclear whether de Blasio, who struggles with approval ratings in his own city, has a shot on the national stage.

Longtime New York political operative Hank Sheinkopf suggested he has nothing to lose.

"He has nothing to lose. He has potentially lots to win," Sheinkopf told CBS News.