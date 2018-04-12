Bill Cosby trial: Janice Dickinson tells jury comedian raped her

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. -- Model Janice Dickinson is telling a jury that Bill Cosby raped her after giving her a pill he claimed would help her with menstrual cramps. Dickinson is the fourth accuser to take the witness stand at Cosby's sex assault retrial in suburban Philadelphia.

She told jurors Thursday she was "rendered motionless" by the pill in 1982 as Cosby got on top of her in his Lake Tahoe, California, hotel room. She said she was woozy and unable to stop Cosby, KYW Newsradio reports. Dickinson said she remembered he "smelled like cigars, espresso and body odor."

Dickinson was 27 at the time and says she felt vaginal pain. After waking up the next morning, she says she noticed semen between her legs.

Mark Makela / AP

Prosecutors are calling Dickinson and other accusers to the witness stand to show the 80-year-old comedian has a history of drugging and molesting women.

Cosby is charged with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual. His first trial ended in a hung jury.

The Associated Press doesn't typically identify people who say they're victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Dickinson has done.