"He wasn't America's dad to me": Bill Cosby accuser reflects after his conviction

"America's dad" woke up in prison for the first time Wednesday morning. Bill Cosby, the once-celebrated actor and comedian, was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison Tuesday for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

In all, more than 60 women have accused Cosby of sexual misconduct. One of those women is Victoria Valentino, who alleges Cosby raped her in 1969 after the tragic drowning death of her 6-year-old son. She was 26 years old at the time.

"He wasn't America's dad to me," Valentino said on "CBS This Morning." "After that experience, I left Los Angeles and I went on a healing odyssey that lasted about 12 years. I walked away from my career."

Valentino has been a constant presence at both of his trials, the first of which began in 2015 and ended in a mistrial. She and his other accusers sat "shaking" in the back row of the courtroom Tuesday as they waited to hear his fate. When he was brought out in handcuffs, for a moment Valentino felt pity for the 81-year-old.

"I had this moment of feeling sorry for him because he seemed suddenly so frail and that arrogant, pompous, rather terrifying presence was no longer there. But then I saw a smirk on his face. He still had that jokey smirk," Valentino said.

Cosby has never apologized for his alleged behavior and is now required to register as a sex offender. As Valentino sees it, an apology from him wouldn't mean much anyway.

"I believe he's sociopathic. He has no conscience, therefore even if he apologized it wouldn't matter, it would just be an act. It would be something to engender sympathy from the public," she said.

Cosby's spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, called the trial racist and sexist after the sentence was handed down. He says his client will appeal but Valentino isn't concerned that he'll ever be acquitted.

"The arguments are…because he's so old that he couldn't possibly hurt another woman if he were in his home with an ankle bracelet. But let's face it, that's where he raped Andrea Constand," she said.

His conviction marks the first major celebrity sent to prison in the #MeToo era.

"It says that no matter how wealthy, no matter how powerful, no matter how famous – you are not above the law," she said.