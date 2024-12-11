Make these 3 big gold investing moves before 2025, experts say

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Prospective gold investors should consider making three smart moves now, ahead of the new year. PeilingLeeCopyright/Getty Images

The economy has been unpredictable lately, and with a new presidential administration coming in and Federal Reserve policy unclear, that trend seems likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

As an investor, that means diversifying your portfolio is more important than ever. If there's a stock market downturn or the value of one major asset drops, you need protection in other classes to safeguard your wealth.

Gold is often a solid choice when looking to diversify. And in 2024, it even saw massive price gains — something that could continue as we head into 2025.

Are you considering diversifying your portfolio with gold before the year comes to a close? If so, it helps to know how experts recommend you do (and don't) do it.

Start exploring your gold investing options online here now.

3 big gold investing moves to make before 2025, according to experts

Not sure where to begin with your gold investment? Here's how to get started before January.

Consider gold coins, bullion, and ETFs

If you want a hedge against potential increasing inflation and a safeguard in times of economic uncertainty, investing in gold coins and bars is a good place to start, experts say.

"Bullion bars give you the best bang for the buck," says Keith Weiner, founder and CEO of Monetary Metals. "If you must own coins, then get a regular bullion coin such as an eagle, maple, or krugerrand."

Just make sure you have a plan to store the physical metal and know that it's a long-term investment — not something you can typically buy and sell with ease.

"Selling is more difficult with physical bullion if you need liquidity," says Stephan Shipe, owner and investment advisor representative at Scholar Financial Advising.

You can also invest in gold ETFs, a type of mutual fund that allows you to buy shares in a pool of gold-related assets. You can then sell and trade those as you would stocks. Next to buying physical bars and coins, "These will get you closest to the actual value of gold," Shipe says.

You can purchase gold ETF shares through a brokerage account, or ask your investment advisor for help purchasing them.

Learn more about your gold ETF options online today.

Buy into gold mining companies

Another good choice these days is to buy shares in gold mining companies, says Mark Charnet, CEO and president of American Prosperity Group.

"I purchase shares of mining companies that include gold, silver, platinum, palladium and other precious metals," Charnet says, who recommends buying these shares slowly, over time, and consistently.

"Most of us can't time when a good purchase time would be," Charnet says. "The continued purchase of shares on a systematic basis — bi-weekly — is best."

Stipe agrees with this slow-and-steady approach for all things gold.

"If someone wants to build that exposure to gold from zero, buy slowly and often," Shipe says. "This will reduce the pressure to time the market and force you to purchase on a set time interval — like each month or every paycheck."

Avoid jewelry and collectible coins

Whatever you do, pros say to steer clear of collectible gold products if you're investing in the precious metal this winter.

"We generally recommend avoiding numismatic coins, holiday-themed products, and any form of gold which costs significantly more than the gold content," Weiner says.

Jewelry is another one to avoid. As Shipe explains, "It's much more difficult to sell than goal coins and bars and is priced much higher than the gold spot price."

Whatever you do, think long term

No matter how you buy in, professionals say to make sure you're taking a long-term approach to gold investments (be looking "at least three years down the road," Charnet says).

"Gold is a commodity and shouldn't be treated like a stock," Shipe says. "If the goal is to have a long term hedge against inflation and uncertainty, then buying now or buying in six months should be irrelevant because the holding period is so long."