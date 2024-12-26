Biden heads to St. Croix for final holiday as president

President Biden and his family are heading to St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a final holiday before he leaves the White House next month.

The trip has become an annual one for the Bidens, who in the past have stayed at a wealthy donor's home on the island. It's the third year in a row the president and his family have traveled to St. Croix for the New Year's holiday. Last year in St. Croix, Mr. Biden said his New Year's resolution was "to come back next year."

The president did not speak to reporters Thursday before boarding Air Force One. Mr. Biden and his family usually largely stay out of public view during these vacations. Multiple family members are expected to join the president and first lady Jill Biden on the trip.

The island is 84 square miles, with a population of about 41,000 people. Highs are expected to be in the 70s and 80s during the president's trip.

While this is his final holiday as president, Mr. Biden is expected to visit Rome in January and meet with Pope Francis.

Earlier this week, Mr. Biden vetoed a once-bipartisan effort to add 66 federal district judgeships, saying the House's "hurried action" left unanswered questions. On Christmas Eve, he signed 50 bills passed by Congress.

When the president returns to Washington in the new year, he will have mere days before President-elect Donald Trump takes his place on Jan. 20.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said last week that Mr. Biden's goals before leaving office include further implementing the bipartisan infrastructure law and the CHIPS and Science Act, as well as lowering the cost of prescription drugs.

"That's our focus," Jean-Pierre said. "That's what we've been doing. And — and we're going to continue — continue, certainly, to do that."