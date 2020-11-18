Watch Live: Biden holds virtual roundtable with health care workers

President-elect Joe Biden is holding a virtual roundtable Wednesday with frontline health care workers, as he prepares to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

Mr. Biden has said he'll prioritize controlling the virus, which has already claimed nearly 250,000 American lives. With no access to government health officials due to the Trump administration's failure to allow the transition process to take place, the former vice president has been meeting only with outside experts on his own coronavirus advisory team.

How to watch Biden's roundtable with health care workers today

What: President-elect Joe Biden holds a virtual roundtable with frontline health care workers

President-elect Joe Biden holds a virtual roundtable with frontline health care workers Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

1:30 p.m. ET Online Stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

President Trump has been largely silent about COVID-19, turning his attention instead to false claims that he won the election. The president has rarely been seen in public since Election Day more than two weeks ago.