Biden says "no need" for Trump to still receive intel briefings

President Joe Biden said he doesn't think former President Trump should continue to receive intelligence briefings, which is up to Mr. Biden's discretion as the commander-in-chief. "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell spoke to Mr. Biden in the first network news interview he has given since his inauguration. It will air in the 4 p.m. hour ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. .

"Well, let me ask you then something that you do have oversight of as president," O'Donnell said. "Should former President Trump still receive intelligence briefings?"

Former presidents often have the opportunity to receive intelligence briefings as a courtesy.

"I think not," Mr. Biden responded.

"Why not?" O'Donnell asked.

"Because of his erratic behavior unrelated to the insurrection," Mr. Biden said.

"CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell interviews President Joe Biden. CBS News

The president did not elaborate on his concerns about what might happen if Mr. Trump continues to receive the briefings, but questioned what value that could add for the country.

"I'd rather not speculate out loud," Mr. Biden said. "I just think that there is no need for him to have the intelligence briefings. What value is giving him an intelligence briefing? What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?"

Earlier this week, Mr. Biden said he hoped to work with Republicans on a COVID-19 economic relief plan, but he said he was prepared to go at it alone. Mr. Biden told O'Donnell he won't budge on the amount of the $1,400 stimulus checks, but he's willing to negotiate on who qualifies for the checks and on whether a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour is included.

He said he doesn't believe a minimum wage increase will ultimately make it into the American Rescue Plan.

The president said the $15 minimum wage is apparently "not going to occur because of the rules of the United States Senate."

"CBS Evening News" anchor interviews President Joe Biden. CBS News

"I put it in, but I don't think it's gonna survive," Mr. Biden added.

Instead, the president said he's prepared to work on a standalone $15 minimum wage proposal.

"My guess is it will not be in it," the president said of the nationwide hourly raise included in the American Rescue Plan. "But I do think that we should have a minimum wage, stand by itself, $15 an hour and work your way up to the — it doesn't have to be boom. And all the economics show, if you do that, the whole economy rises. I am prepared, as president of the United States on a separate negotiation on minimum wage, to work my way up from what it is now, which is — look, no one should work 40 hours a week and live below the poverty wage. And if you're makin' less than $15 an hour, you're living below the poverty wage."

The full interview will air Sunday during the 4 p.m. ET hour ahead of the Super Bowl, only on CBS.