Watch Live: President Biden delivers remarks on American Rescue Plan after it passes House

President Biden is delivering remarks on his American Rescue Plan on Saturday, hours after the House narrowly approved the $1.9 trillion legislation. The bill now goes to the Senate, although it's unclear whether a provision on raising the federal minimum wage will be included in the final package.

Two Democrats, Kurt Schrader of Oregon and Jared Golden of Maine, voted with Republicans in the 219-212 vote. Not one Republican voted for the bill. The legislation includes $1,400 in direct checks for Americans making under $75,000, a $400 per week supplemental unemployment bonus, money for vaccine distribution, and funding to aid schools and state and local governments.

Date: Saturday, February 27, 2021

The House bill also includes a provision raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, even though the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the bill could not include an increase of the federal minimum wage if Congress uses the budget reconciliation process. Congressional Democrats opted to use the procedural maneuver known as budget reconciliation to pass the bill, allowing it to be approved by only a simple majority in the Senate.

In the wake of the parliamentarian's ruling, Senate Democrats are now racing to finalize a new tax provision that would penalize large companies that pay low wages. The plan being drafted by aides to Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden of Oregon — in close consultation with Senate Budget Chair Bernie Sanders of Vermont — would impose a 5% payroll tax penalty on "very large" companies that do not pay workers a certain amount.

Congressional Democrats hope to get the finalized package to Mr. Biden's desk by mid-March, before the expiration of several critical relief programs that were established by Congress at the end of last year.