House passes Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package Overnight, the House of Representatives passed President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. The bill passed predominantly along party lines, with two Democrats voting against the plan. Congressman Earl Blumenauer, who represents Oregon's 3rd congressional district, spoke with Lana Zak about the impact the COVID-19 relief package will have on the country, and how it will help revitalize the nation's struggling restaurant industry.