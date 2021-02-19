Watch Live: Biden speaks at Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan

President Joe Biden is visiting a Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan Friday afternoon, as the administration says there will be enough COVID-19 vaccine supply to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of July.

In Kalamazoo, Mr. Biden will be touring the Pfizer manufacturing site, meeting with workers producing the vaccine, and delivering remarks, the White House says.

How to watch Biden make remarks at Pfizer vaccine plant in Michigan

What: President Joe Biden makes remarks at a Pfizer plant

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

Location: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Kalamazoo, Michigan Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Mr. Biden will be making the case for the $2 trillion COVID-19 funding bill Democrats intend to pass soon. Some of that funding would go to increasing vaccinations, as well as helping schools open. The package would also include $1,400 stimulus checks.

Earlier Friday, Mr. Biden met with members of the G7 virtually and spoke to the Munich Security Conference virtually. Mr. Biden said he intends to visit Texas once it's not a "burden," and is signing an additional disaster declaration to enhance aid to the state.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change