Biden sets new climate goal for slashing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions

What Trump's second term could mean for U.S. efforts to tackle climate change

In the final days of his administration, President Biden has set a new climate goal for slashing U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, it comes as his successor, President-elect Donald Trump, has signaled he is not interested in global climate negotiations.

The U.S. formally submitted its new goal Thursday to the United Nations. It calls for a 61% to 66% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 compared to 2005 levels, the White House said, with an overarching goal of achieving net zero emissions by no later than 2050.

The new goal is part of the Paris Agreement, under which member nations must update their emission cut targets — known as Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs — every five years.

The Paris accord requires countries to set voluntary targets for reducing greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide. The only binding requirement is that nations accurately report on their efforts. First signed in 2016 by nearly 200 nations, it seeks to limit global warming to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The new climate commitment "marks an ambitious capstone to President Biden's climate legacy," the White House said in a news release, adding that it will help grow a new clean energy economy focused on investment, innovation, and jobs.

"The United States' new climate commitment offers a clear path forward for states, cities, businesses, and other leaders dedicated to ramping up action over the next four years," said Debbie Weyl, U.S. acting director for the nonprofit environmental group the World Resource Institute, in a statement. "Even though the Trump administration may not lift a finger to deliver on this plan, it sets a north star for what the U.S. should be aiming for and could help guide the federal government's priorities once Trump leaves office in 2029," Weyl said.

In 2017, then-President Trump announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, a process which took until nearly the end of his first term to complete. However, Mr. Biden fulfilled a campaign vow by rejoining the Paris Agreement on the first day of his own administration in early 2021.

Trump has long championed the fossil fuel industry, questioned the science of climate change and weakened other environmental protections.

This year, his campaign said Trump would pull the U.S. from the Paris Agreement a second time.

Last month in Azerbaijan at the annual United Nations climate summit known as COP29, participants adopted a $300 billion annual deal that will go towards helping developing countries wean themselves off coal, oil and gas, and help them adapt to future warming and pay for the damage caused by climate change's extreme weather.

