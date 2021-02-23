Watch Live: Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meet virtually and make statements

President Joe Biden is holding his first bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday, with the two leaders convening virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the virtual meeting, after which the two leaders are set to make statements, Mr. Biden and Trudeau will unveil a "U.S.-Canada Partnership Roadmap" detailing a commitment between the two nations to address areas of mutual concerns. Such shared goals include combating the COVID-19 pandemic, a sustained economic recovery, tackling the climate crisis, bolstering continental defense and strengthening global alliances.

How to watch Biden and Trudeau meet and give statements

What: President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two deliver statements

President Joe Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the two deliver statements Date: Tuesday, February 23, 2021

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 Time: Virtual bilateral meeting at 4 p.m. ET and statements at 5:45 p.m. ET

Virtual bilateral meeting at and statements at Location: The White House

The White House Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile or streaming device

To boost alliances, the blueprint calls for a revival of the North American Leaders' Summit as a "recommitment of solidarity" between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, according to the White House.

The roadmap aims to "advance our shared vision of prosperity, diversity, equity and justice for all our citizens," the White House said.

Mr. Biden has vowed to rebuild America's alliances following four years of former President Donald Trump's "America First" foreign policy. The president participated Friday in a virtual meeting of the G7 and committed up to $4 billion to COVAX, an initiative backed by the World Health Organization that aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines worldwide.