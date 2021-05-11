Biden to undergo medical checkup later in the year

Washington — For President Biden, the doctor is not in ... yet.

Mr. Biden is planning to undergo a medical checkup "later this year, and the results will be released to the public," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement to CBS News. The Washington Post first reported the president's upcoming examination.

Mr. Biden, who at 78 is the oldest president in U.S. history, last provided the American people with a glimpse of his health 17 months ago, when his campaign released a three-page summary of his medical and surgical history. At the time of the December 2019 letter from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the president was being treated for atrial fibrillation and took medications for seasonal allergies and occasional reflux.

The most significant health incident for Mr. Biden occurred in 1988, when he had surgery to repair a brain aneurysm that was leaking. While undergoing the procedure, doctors discovered a second aneurysm, which was also treated. O'Connor said in his 2019 summary that a 2014 test showed no recurrence of the aneurysms.

O'Connor, who served as Mr. Biden's primary care physician since 2009, described the then-presidential candidate as a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during the press briefing last Friday that she was not aware a medical appointment for Mr. Biden had been scheduled but vowed to "provide you all information and data in a transparent" way.

While not required by law, past presidents have traditionally undergone periodic physical examinations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center while in office, typically releasing a statement from their physician attesting to their fitness for office.

Former President Donald Trump had his first physical as president in January 2018 and was declared to be in "excellent" health by Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson, then the White House physician who now is a Republican congressman from Texas. Former President Barack Obama underwent the first checkup of his presidency in February 2010.