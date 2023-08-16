Biden to visit Maui on Monday as wildfire recovery efforts continue

As Maui wildfire survivors struggle to get aid, community comes together

Washington — President Biden will travel to Maui on Monday to survey recovery efforts as the island manages the fallout from wildfires that ravaged entire communities and killed more than 100 people.

The president will meet with first responders, survivors and federal, state and local officials during the visit, the White House said.

"The president continues to marshal a whole-of-government response to the deadly Maui fires, and he has committed to delivering everything that the people of Hawaii need from the federal government as they recover from this disaster," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

At least 106 people have been confirmed dead in the blaze that destroyed most of the historic port town of Lahaina — one of several fires that broke out in Maui on Aug. 8 — but hundreds more remain missing.

Mr. Biden said Tuesday that he was speaking with Hawaii Gov. Josh Green about visiting the island as soon as possible, and vowed the full support of the federal government in responding to the disaster.

"Every asset they need will be there for them," Mr. Biden said. "And we'll be there in Maui as long as it takes."

The president is scheduled to head to Lake Tahoe for vacation at the end of this week.