Biden to appoint Jake Sullivan as national security adviser

Washington — President-elect Biden will appoint Jake Sullivan to be White House national security adviser, according to two sources close to the transition.

Sullivan has been advising Mr. Biden on domestic policy, but has an extensive foreign policy background. He served as Mr. Biden's national security adviser during President Barack Obama's second term and was a head of policy planning and deputy chief of staff to Hillary Clinton when she was secretary of state.

He was also one of the small group of U.S. officials who secretly met with Iranian officials in 2013 to initiate the diplomatic outreach that eventually led to the landmark nuclear deal.

The president-elect will be announcing nominations to his Cabinet Tuesday, Biden senior adviser Symone Sanders told "Face the Nation" Sunday.

"I can't tell you right now how many or who but I can tell you that the president-elect is starting to put together his Cabinet and the American people will see the first glimpse of that on Tuesday," she said.

Mr. Biden is also expected to announce Tony Blinken, a longtime diplomat and a member of his inner circle, to be secretary of state, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield has been selected to be U.N. ambassador.