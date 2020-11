Biden expected to announce Antony Blinken, Linda Thomas-Greenfield to high-level positions President-elect Joe Biden is expected to announce his Cabinet picks as early as Tuesday, with longtime aide Antony Blinken anticipated as his choice for secretary of state. Seasoned diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to be named ambassador to the United Nations but, as Nikole Killion explains, neither candidate can be properly vetted just yet.