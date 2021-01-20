Biden to sign Day 1 orders to safeguard DACA, limit ICE arrests and reverse Trump immigration policies

President-elect Joe Biden intends to invoke his executive authority during his first day in office to start dismantling some of the Trump administration's immigration policy changes, including its pre-pandemic travel restrictions on several majority Muslim countries, changes to the Census and efforts to end protections for so-called "Dreamers."

Mr. Biden plans to sign 17 executive orders — including several immigration-related directives — shortly after being sworn in on Wednesday afternoon, according to top incoming White House officials. The spate of orders is the start of the incoming Democratic administration's efforts to reverse many of the more than 400 immigration changes President Trump made without Congress.

"President-elect Biden is taking historic action on day one to advance his agenda," said incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who briefed reporters late Tuesday.

One memo will order the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to take "all appropriate actions" to safeguard the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that offers works permits and deportation relief to more than 640,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. Mr. Trump's attempts to suspend DACA were all blocked in court, but a federal judge in Texas has yet to rule on a request by Republican attorneys general who are asking for the program to be declared unlawful.

Another executive directive will revoke Mr. Trump's travel and immigration restrictions on a group of 13 countries, most of which are predominantly Muslim or African. The order will instruct the State Department to process visa applications from the 13 countries and to develop a plan to "remedy the harms caused by the bans."

Mr. Biden, through a directive, also intends to rescind an order signed by Mr. Trump in January 2017 that lifted Obama-era limits on who immigration agents could arrest and deport. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be charged with issuing new guidance narrowing arrest priorities for deportation agents.

A fourth presidential directive will formally halt Mr. Trump's bid to exclude undocumented immigrants from the Census figures used to award states seats in Congress.

Through a proclamation, Mr. Biden will also order a pause in barrier construction along the U.S.-Mexico border and end the national emergency declaration Mr. Trump has used to divert billions of dollars in military funding to finance his long-promised wall. During his last week in office, Mr. Trump extended the proclamation through February 2022.

An additional memo will extend work permits and deportation protections for certain Liberian immigrants in the U.S. It will also require U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to expeditiously adjudicate green card applications from Liberians who are eligible for a legalization program passed by Congress in 2019.

Mr. Biden's and his advisers have also vowed to use executive authority to implement a 100-day moratorium on deportations from the interior; terminate the "public charge" rules that make it tougher for low-income immigrants to obtain green cards; and end several asylum policies Mr. Trump instituted along the U.S.-Mexico border.

During a call with reporters on Tuesday, Susan Rice, the incoming director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, said the deportations freeze would be implemented through an agency action.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Mr. Biden's pick to be secretary of homeland security, said during his confirmation hearing Tuesday that he intends to fulfill the president-elect's pledge to terminate a Trump administration asylum program that has required 70,000 migrants to wait in Mexico for their U.S. immigration court hearings.

Bo Erickson contributed to this report.