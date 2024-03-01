Biden says U.S. will airdrop aid to Gaza

Washington — President Biden announced Friday that the U.S. will airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza as the United Nations warns of imminent famine amid the Israel-Hamas war.

"In the coming days we're going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies," Mr. Biden said ahead of a meeting with the Italian prime minister in the Oval Office on Friday.

A number of countries have condemned Israeli forces for firing on Palestinians who were waiting for food and other desperately needed aid in an open area of Gaza City on Thursday.

Gaza's Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, said more than 100 people were killed and more than 750 were wounded.

Mr. Biden called it a "tragic and alarming event."

"The loss of life is heartbreaking," he said. "People are so desperate that innocent people got caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families. And you saw the response when they tried to get aid, and we need to do more. The United States will do more."

This is a breaking story and will be updated.