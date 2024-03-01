Watch CBS News
Politics

Biden says U.S. will airdrop aid to Gaza

By Caitlin Yilek

/ CBS News

Israel responds to deadly aid convoy incident
Israel responds to allegations after deadly aid convoy incident 02:03

Washington — President Biden announced Friday that the U.S. will airdrop humanitarian aid to Gaza as the United Nations warns of imminent famine amid the Israel-Hamas war. 

"In the coming days we're going to join with our friends in Jordan and others in providing airdrops of additional food and supplies," Mr. Biden said ahead of a meeting with the Italian prime minister in the Oval Office on Friday.

A number of countries have condemned Israeli forces for firing on Palestinians who were waiting for food and other desperately needed aid in an open area of Gaza City on Thursday. 

Gaza's Ministry of Health, which is run by Hamas, said more than 100 people were killed and more than 750 were wounded. 

Mr. Biden called it a "tragic and alarming event." 

"The loss of life is heartbreaking," he said. "People are so desperate that innocent people got caught in a terrible war, unable to feed their families. And you saw the response when they tried to get aid, and we need to do more. The United States will do more." 

This is a breaking story and will be updated. 

Caitlin Yilek

Caitlin Yilek is a politics reporter at cbsnews.com and is based in Washington, D.C. She previously worked for the Washington Examiner and The Hill, and was a member of the 2022 Paul Miller Washington Reporting Fellowship with the National Press Foundation.

First published on March 1, 2024 / 2:36 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.