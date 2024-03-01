Watch CBS News

U.S. to begin airdropping aid into Gaza

President Biden announced Friday that the U.S. will begin airdropping humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip. The United Nations says the territory is on the brink of famine. Weijia Jiang has more from the White House.
