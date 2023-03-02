Biden tells Democrats he won't veto GOP resolution blocking D.C. crime overhaul

4 new lawmakers on what the new Congress can get done

Washington — President Biden told Senate Democrats that he will not veto a Republican-backed resolution that would block changes to the Washington, D.C., criminal code should it reach his desk, several senators said after a closed-door lunch with the president on Thursday.

The GOP-controlled House passed a resolution last month to block a bill passed by the D.C. City Council that overhauls the district's criminal code. Thirty-one House Democrats joined all House Republicans in passing the resolution in the lower chamber. The Senate has yet to take up the measure, but several Democratic senators have said they

The changes to the D.C. criminal code, which wouldn't take effect until 2025, would lower the maximum prison sentences for some crimes like carjacking, while increasing punishments for others and eliminating many mandatory minimum sentences. Some proponents of the changes note that maximum penalties often aren't implemented. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the changes to the criminal code, but the City Council overrode her veto.

The fight over the changes have become a flashpoint in a broader argument over the District of Columbia's ability to govern itself. The Constitution gives Congress jurisdiction over all matters in the capital, with lawmakers delegating some authority to the city's elected representatives.

However, the House and Senate can overturn legislation passed by the D.C. City Council within a certain review period. Democratic lawmakers who oppose the disapproval resolution have argued that Congress should not overturn the will of the elected representatives of the district, and point to the episode as an argument in favor of granting D.C. statehood.

Mr. Biden ignored questions about the bill after his meeting with Democrats. A source in the room said the president brought up the matter unprompted.

The Congressional Black Caucus was holding a news conference as the news about Mr. Biden's position on the criminal code resolution broke. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the non-voting member of Congress who represents the district, was caught off guard.

"That is news to me," she said. "I'm very disappointed."

The fate of the congressional resolution isn't clear in the Senate, which Democrats control by a slim 51-to-49 margin. The Senate is currently missing two senators, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Sen. John Fetterman, due to health issues. A simple majority is needed to pass a disapproval resolution, and at least two Democrats, Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have said they would vote to block the D.C. law.

Mr. Biden was behind closed doors with Senate Democrats for roughly an hour Thursday afternoon. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they had a "great meeting."

Asked by reporters when he will announce his reelection, Mr. Biden responded, "When I announce it."

Zak Hudak contributed reporting.