Watch live: Joe Biden speaks at event in Michigan after testing negative for COVID-19

Former Vice President Joe Biden is delivering remarks in Michigan on Friday afternoon after his campaign announced that he tested negative for the coronavirus. Biden was tested after President Trump announced early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," their physician, Kevin O'Connor, said in a statement. "I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden's primary care physician."

How to watch Joe Biden's remarks:

What: Joe Biden delivers remarks in Michigan

Joe Biden delivers remarks in Michigan Date: Friday, October 2, 2020

Friday, October 2, 2020 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Location: Grand Rapids, Michigan

Grand Rapids, Michigan Online stream: Watch on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device.

The campaign event in Grand Rapids was billed as a speech about rebuilding the economy for working families.

Biden debated Mr. Trump in Cleveland, Ohio on Tuesday, although the two men did not shake hands on stage, a change in debate format given the pandemic. Senator Kamala Harris, the vice presidential nominee, and her husband have also tested negative for the virus.

Mr. Trump mocked Biden at the debate for wearing a mask at all of his public appearances.

"I put a mask on, you know, when I think I need it. Tonight is an example, everybody has had a test," Mr. Trump said. "I don't wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he's got a mask."

He added that Biden "could be speaking 200 feet away" and then "shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."

Mr. Trump has also scoffed at Biden for opting to make frequent virtual campaign appearances, claiming incorrectly that Biden was holed up in his basement.