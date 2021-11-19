Biden heading to Walter Reed for annual physical on eve of his 79th birthday

President Biden is getting his routine annual physical at Walter Reed Medical Center Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The White House said in May that he would undergo his medical checkup at some point this year and that its results would be released to the public but had offered no further updates until Friday.

His last physical on record was nearly two years ago in December 2019, when he was a candidate. At the time, Mr. Biden's doctor said he was a "healthy, vigorous, 77-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency." The doctor did note he has an irregular heartbeat, called nonvalvular atrial fibrillation.

Mr. Biden, the country's oldest president in history, turns 79 Saturday.

Psaki said the White House will provide more details after Mr. Biden arrives at Walter Reed.