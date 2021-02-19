Watch Live: "America is back," Biden tells Munich Security Conference

The United States is officially back as a world ally and ready to engage with its allies — that's the message President Joe Biden is sending in his virtual address to the Munich Security Conference late Friday morning.

"America is back. I speak to you today as president of the United States at the very start of my administration, and I'm sending a clear message to the world — America is back," Mr. Biden said as he began his speech.

The president said he wanted to erase "any lingering doubt" that the U.S. will work alongside its European partners. He said the U.S. is also "fully committed" to the NATO alliance.

Without mentioning his predecessor by name, Mr. Biden sought to make a clear distinction between former President Trump and himself. Mr. Biden recognized that previous years have strained relations between the U.S. and other countries. Mr. Trump's "America first" approach sometimes mean freezing out and criticizing longtime allies.

Mr. Biden said the U.S. and European partners need to fight against China playing by different rules.

"Competition with China is going to be stiff. That's what I expect. And that's what I welcome," Mr. Biden said, adding the U.S. and European partners can "own the race of the future."

Earlier Friday, the president participated virtually in the G7 COVID-19 meeting with world leaders and announced the U.S. would contribute $4 billion to COVAX, emphasizing the administration's stance that the coronavirus must be fought around the world.

The Biden administration is also officially reentering the Paris climate accords later Friday afternoon.