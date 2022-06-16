Beyoncé's newest album "Renaissance" will be released next month. Here's what we know so far

Beyoncé's first solo album in six years will mark a "Renaissance." The music streaming platform Tidal, which is owned by the star's husband, Jay-Z, announced the singer's upcoming album would be released on July 29.

Tidal shared a simple image reading "act i RENAISSANCE" on Twitter, leading fans to believe this would be part one of a multi-part album.

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé, who has not tweeted since 2020, changed her Twitter bio to read the same thing. She did the same thing on Instagram. The singer has not shared any other information about the album on social media, but she did share several shots from a recent photoshoot for British Vogue's July issue.

While both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have both released music exclusively to one platform in the past, before making it available on other platforms, "Renaissance" will also be available on Apple Music and Spotify on its release date, according to Beyoncé's website.

The album will have 16 tracks, according to Apple Music's pre-order option. Box sets are already available to buy on her website, although there is very little detail about what each box set will include.

This will be the Grammy winner's seventh solo album. In 2018, she and Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, released a joint album as The Carters. In 2019 she produced the soundtrack album for the "Lion King" film remake, called "The Lion King: The Gift," and in 2020 she produced "Black is King," a companion album to the soundtrack and a musical film. She won multiple Grammys for both.

With 29 Grammys, she is the most decorated woman in Grammys history. This year, she earned her first Oscar nomination for her original song "Be Alive," for the film "King Richard." She also opened the Oscars ceremony with a performance of the song, but did not take home the award.

Her most recent solo album, "Lemonade," was released in 2016, and while she has featured on several other songs, fans have been anxiously awaiting more music. Beyoncé began trending on Twitter once the "Renaissance" news dropped.