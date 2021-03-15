Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter make history at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards

Beyonce and daughter Blue Ivy Carter made history Sunday night at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Beyonce became the most decorated female Grammys winner with 28 while her 9-year old daughter became the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Beyoncé was the most nominated artist of the night, up in nine categories. The iconic singer secured four wins — for Best Music Video for "Brown Skin Girl," Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for "Savage," and Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade." Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy for the "Brown Skin Girl" music video after getting a writing credit on her mother's song. Leah Peasall was 8 when The Peasall Sisters won album of the year at the 2002 ceremony for their appearance on the T Bone Burnett-produced "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" soundtrack.

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for "Black Parade" onstage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As she won best R&B performance for "Black Parade," which was released on Juneteenth, Beyonce said onstage, "As an artist I believe it's my job, and all of our jobs, to reflect time and it's been such a difficult time." She went on to say she created the song to honor the "beautiful Black kings and queens" in the world. "This is such a magical night," she added.

Beyoncé now ties producer and multi-instrumentalist Quincy Jones for second place among all Grammy winners. They're only behind the late conductor Georg Solti, who is the biggest Grammy winner with 31.

Her husband, rapper Jay-Z, also won a Grammy during the night, his 23rd such award, sharing the best rap song win with his wife since he co-wrote "Savage."

Beyoncé opted out of performing at this year's Grammys following The Weeknd's boycott of the award show. That followed his being snubbed from nominations this year, which spotlighted controversy swarming around the Recording Academy's allegedly biased voting system.

Trevor Noah of "The Daily Show" hosted the ceremony from the Los Angeles Convention Center, and as with other award shows held during the pandemic, there was no audience for the Grammys this year. The show featured pre-taped performances and attendees wore masks and sat, socially distanced, at small round tables.