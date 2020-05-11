Betty White to star in new Lifetime holiday film at 98 years old

Betty White turned 98 this year, but her age is not slowing her down. The golden girl is still working, and she'll star in a much-anticipated Lifetime Christmas movie due out later this year.

Lifetime is one of the few channels known for their holiday movie lineup. The network revealed this year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime," slate, which includes a film starring White, according to Entertainment Tonight.

White's character "helps whip would-be Santas into shape, spreading the true meaning of Christmas," and her work as a Santa whisperer leads everyone to wonder if she's secretly Mrs. Claus, according to ET.

White recently voiced Bitey White in "Toy Story 4" and the Disney+ spinoff "Forky Asks a Question." However, she hasn't held many on-screen roles in recent years – except for guest appearances on "Young & Hungry" and "Bones" in 2017.

Lifetime's slate of 28 movies also includes "The Road Home for Christmas" starring Marie Osmond, "Merry Liddle Christmas" starring Kelly Rowland, and "Christmas Reservations," starring Melissa Joan Hart, according to ET. Hart will also direct "Feliz NaviDad" starring Mario Lopez, ET reports.

Lifetime said its holiday movies are all in various stages in production – despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic has halted TV and film production, according to ET.

The holiday movies are set to begin premiering on Lifetime on October 25 – so, fans will have to wait a few months to see White on-screen again.