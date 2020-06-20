Belmont Stakes 2020: Odds, contenders and how to watch

Horse racing returns Saturday with the 152nd annual Belmont Stakes, which will be held in Belmont, New York, without fans. Tiz the Law is the early 6-5 favorite to win the first race in the Triple Crown.

Instead of its usual place as the third and final race over five weeks in the Triple Crown, Belmont will be the first race, despite being rescheduled from June 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Kentucky Derby, traditionally the first race in the series, will be held on September 5, and the Preakness will be the third race on October 3.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes today

What: Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 20

Post time: 5:42 p.m.

Location: Elmont, New York

Watch: NBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

Todd Pletcher will try to join a handful of trainers who have won the Belmont Stakes four times when he sends out two horses, CBS Sports reports. The 52-year-old Pletcher is one of six trainers who have won the annual race at Belmont Park three times. His horses won the Belmont Stakes in 2007 (Rags to Riches), 2013 (Palace Malice) and 2017 (Tapwrit). On Saturday, Pletcher saddles Dr Post and Farmington Road in the 2020 Belmont Stakes lineup.

Dr Post is at 5-1 in the latest Belmont Stakes odds, while Farmington Road is a 15-1 long shot.

2020 Belmont Stakes odds, via CBSSports.com: