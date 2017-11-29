Armed, masked man robs Bellagio poker cage, Las Veags police say

LAS VEGAS -- A man wearing a wig and covering his face with bandages or a mask used a handgun to rob a cashier's cage Tuesday at the Bellagio casino-resort, authorities said.

There was no confrontation with security and no one was injured before the man drove away with an unknown amount of cash shortly before 4 p.m., Metro Capt. John Pelletier said at a news conference.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Bellagio casino-resort on the Las Vegas Strip, confirmed in a statement to CBS News that a robbery occured.

BE ON THE LOOKOUT: Silver Chevrolet Cruze with NV license plate 37D147. A white male adult, armed, robbed a Bellagio Hotel/Casino cash cage around 3:45 today and fled in vehicle. Call 9-1-1 if vehicle is spotted. pic.twitter.com/YXwpB78LUX — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 29, 2017

No one was hurt, CBS affiliate KLAS reports.

The suspect arrived in a car in the valet area with another man who was there against his will, Pelletier said. He would not elaborate, but said police were interviewing the man.

Authorities said the man fled the scene in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plates.



"Those that commit crimes like this on the Strip will be hunted down," Pelletier said. "And whatever amount of money he got is not enough for a lifetime in prison."

Actor James Woods posted on Twitter that he was playing poker nearby when the robbery occurred. He tweeted that the "Bellagio staff were fantastic" and cool under pressure.

So we are playing poker at the @BellagioPoker and a guy walks up with a gun and robs the cage thirty feet from us ten minutes ago. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

.@Bellagio staff were fantastic. They surrendered the money quietly, so no customers would get hurt. Nobody even realized it was happening. Excellent staff, cool under pressure. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017

So evidently the guy got away. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 29, 2017