Barbra Streisand talks with "CBS News Sunday Morning" about her life, loves, and memoir
Award-winning singer, actor and director Barbra Streisand says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life, in a revealing interview for "CBS News Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, November 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Streisand opens up to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about life, love, and her long-awaited memoir, "My Name Is Barbra" (to be published Tuesday).
Below are some excerpts.
On her deceased father, and the mother she describes as cold and unsupportive:
BARBRA STREISAND: "I was angry that I didn't have a father. I remember … saying to my mother, 'Why didn't you ever tell me about my father?' And she said, 'I didn't want you to miss him.'"
GAYLE KING: "She didn't seem very affectionate ... to you."
STREISAND: "Well, she didn't believe in it … I said, 'Mom, how come you don't ever, like, hug me, or say the words, I love you?' And she said, 'You know, my mother and father, they never hugged me. … But I knew they loved me.' Now, I said, 'Well, I didn't know you loved me."
Her first words to her future husband, James Brolin (and his reaction):
STREISAND: "I walked by him, touched his hair, and said, 'Who f***ed up your hair?' Because that was the truth. And I didn't, what else was I gonna say? 'Hello, my name is Barbra'? I mean, what?"
KING: "Jim, some people could've been turned off by that kind of directness. You were not. That was attractive to you, right?"
JAMES BROLIN: "Very."
KING: "Why?"
BROLIN: "No. It was instant. It was like a wand went, Bing! Uh, oh, you're screwed."
On her new book:
KING: "What do you want people to get out of this book? What do you want them to know about you?"
STREISAND: "I want them to know the truth. …You know, one of the reasons I wrote the book is to … talk about the myths about me."
