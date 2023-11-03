Watch CBS News
Barbra Streisand talks with "CBS News Sunday Morning" about her life, loves, and memoir

Award-winning singer, actor and director Barbra Streisand says the loss of her father when she was just 15 months old left a big hole in her life, in a revealing interview for "CBS News Sunday Morning," to be broadcast Sunday, November 5 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Streisand opens up to "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King about life, love, and her long-awaited memoir, "My Name Is Barbra" (to be published Tuesday).

Below are some excerpts.

On her deceased father, and the mother she describes as cold and unsupportive:

BARBRA STREISAND: "I was angry that I didn't have a father. I remember … saying to my mother, 'Why didn't you ever tell me about my father?' And she said, 'I didn't want you to miss him.'"

GAYLE KING: "She didn't seem very affectionate ... to you."

STREISAND: "Well, she didn't believe in it … I said, 'Mom, how come you don't ever, like, hug me, or say the words, I love you?' And she said, 'You know, my mother and father, they never hugged me. … But I knew they loved me.' Now, I said, 'Well, I didn't know you loved me."

Her first words to her future husband, James Brolin (and his reaction):

STREISAND: "I walked by him, touched his hair, and said, 'Who f***ed up your hair?' Because that was the truth. And I didn't, what else was I gonna say? 'Hello, my name is Barbra'? I mean, what?"

KING: "Jim, some people could've been turned off by that kind of directness. You were not. That was attractive to you, right?"

JAMES BROLIN: "Very."

KING: "Why?"

BROLIN: "No. It was instant. It was like a wand went, Bing! Uh, oh, you're screwed."

    

On her new book:

KING: "What do you want people to get out of this book? What do you want them to know about you?"

STREISAND: "I want them to know the truth. …You know, one of the reasons I wrote the book is to … talk about the myths about me."

        
More of King's interview with Streisand will be presented on "CBS Mornings" Monday, November 6 on CBS and Paramount+.

November 3, 2023



