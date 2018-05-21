Barack and Michelle Obama sign film, series production agreement with Netflix

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama have signed a multi-year agreement to produce films and series for Netflix, the streaming service announced Monday in a tweet.

The deal potentially includes scripted series, unscripted series, docu-series, documentaries, and features.

According to the New York Times, which first reported that the former president was in negotiations with Netflix, Obama does not plan to use the shows to respond directly to President Trump or to any of his political critics. Obama senior adviser Eric Schultz told CBS News in March that the Obamas "have lifted up stories of people whose efforts to make a difference are quietly changing the world for the better," and as they considered their future plans, they would "explore new ways help others tell and share their stories."

The Times also said of the negotiations in March that the deal could result in "a series of high-profile shows that will provide him a global platform after his departure from the White House."