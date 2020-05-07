New Banksy artwork appears at hospital in England

A new painting by Banksy appeared in a hospital in England on Wednesday, BBC News reports. The artwork shows a little boy playing with a nurse action figure, leaving his Batman and Spiderman figures in a toy basket.

The nurse figure is wearing a face mask, a cape and an apron with the Red Cross symbol. Her arm is outstretched like that of a superhero.

Banksy left a note for hospital staff that read: "Thanks for all you're doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white."

The one square meter painting appeared at Southampton General Hospital in the city of Southampton in southern England. It was hung in collaboration with the hospital's managers outside the emergency department.

BBC reports the painting will stay at the hospital until the fall, when it will be auctioned to raise money for the National Health Service, the United Kingdom's publicly-funded healthcare systems.

Southampton's NHS Foundation Trust CEO Paula Head said her hospital "has been directly impacted with the tragic loss of much loved and respected members of staff and friends."

"(The painting) will be really valued by everyone in the hospital, as people get a moment in their busy lives to pause, reflect and appreciate this piece of art," she said. "It will no doubt also be a massive boost to morale for everyone who works and is cared for at our hospital."