Woman charged in crash that killed 3 Las Vegas teens on spring break

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A San Clemente woman pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and DUI charges stemming from a fiery crash in Huntington Beach. CBS Los Angeles reports Bani Duarte, 27, posted bail last month after the fatal accident that killed three Las Vegas high school seniors.

Dylan Mack, A.J. Rossi and Brooke Hawley were on spring break vacation when they were killed. Investigators say they were stopped at a red light on Pacific Coast Highway when Duarte slammed into them. Their vehicle burst into flames. A fourth friend was burned but survived.

Duarte was rearrested over the weekend after police say they received a tip she might have been planning to leave the U.S. to avoid prosecution.

Her bail, initially set at $100,000, was raised Monday to $4 million.

Duarte faces 51 years to life in prison.