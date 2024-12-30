Bangkok hotel fire near Thailand capital's popular Khao San Road kills American man, at least 2 others

Bangkok - Three foreign nationals including an American man died and seven other people were injured by a fire at a hotel in a popular tourist area of Thailand's capital Bangkok, city authorities said Monday. Thailand's national police said in a post on social media that a Brazilian woman died at the hotel and two men, an American and a Ukrainian, were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The cause of the Sunday night blaze at the Ember Hotel near Khao San Road, an area popular with backpackers and budget travelers, was still under investigation.

Five other foreigners and two Thai nationals were injured, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said Monday.

Police stand guard after a hotel fire in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 30, 2024. Sakchai Lalit/AP

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said firefighters reached the scene of the six-story hotel within five minutes of being alerted and rescued some 75 people with three cranes. Sittipunt ordered the hotel's closure and investigations into the alarm system.

In July a fire broke out in Khao San Road's busy Chinatown district, leading municipal authorities to deploy 40 fire engines to fight the blaze.

A month earlier a fire ripped through pet shops near Bangkok's famed Chatuchak market, killing many caged animals and destroying stalls.

Concerns have long been raised about Thailand's lax approach to health and safety regulations, particularly in its countless bars and hotels.

The kingdom expects 1.5 million foreign tourists over the new year period, government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub told local media, as the capital prepares a fireworks display Tuesday night.

Municipal authorities said Monday they would "stand by for readiness" ahead of the celebrations.