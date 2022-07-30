Banana Boat spray sunscreen sold nationwide recalled due to presence of carcinogen benzene

New research shows just how quickly sunscreen can become toxic in the ocean

Three batches of Banana Boat's Hair and Scalp sunscreen are being recalled after tests detected trace levels of the carcinogen benzene, Edgewell Personal Care Company said in a press release Friday.

"While benzene is not an ingredient in any Banana Boat products, the review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can," it said.

No injuries or deaths related to the products have been reported, Edgewell added.

Specifically, the recalled products are 6 ounce Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 with lot codes 20016AF (expiration date December 2022), 20084BF (expiration date February 2023), and 21139AF (expiration date April 2024).

Three batches of Banana Boat sunscreen were recalled on July 29, 2022.

The products were sold to retailers and online, the company said. All retailers have been notified, and customers who purchased the recalled products can get a full refund from Banana Boat.

If you have the products listed above, you are encouraged to throw them out.

Visit the Banana Boat website or contact Edgewell Personal Care at 1-888-686-3988 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT for more information.

Benzene is a human carcinogen, which means exposure to it can cause cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as blood disorders.