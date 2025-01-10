How a former Broadway designer helps stitch together the Baltimore Ravens' success in the NFL playoffs

How a Broadway designer is helping stitch together the Ravens' playoff success

How the Ravens' winning culture is stitched together

How the Ravens' winning culture is stitched together

As the NFL playoffs begin, the Baltimore Ravens are entering the Wild Card weekend with hopes of a Super Bowl victory. For Ravens players, one crucial factor in their success may be the some of the custom creations they wear, thanks to Ebony Short, a former Broadway designer.

Short, who grew up a Ravens fan just miles from the team's facility, now leads a team of seamstresses working long hours to give the Ravens an edge on the field. Unlike most NFL teams that outsource their alterations, the Ravens handle their customizations in-house. Short and her team work tirelessly, often for 12 hours a day, to make sure every piece of gear is tailored to perfection.

One of her most notable projects is adding battery-powered hand warmers to the jersey of two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, providing him with warmth during cold games. She also custom-fits jerseys for players like linebacker Odafe Oweh, ensuring they are tailored to prevent opponents from holding them back during plays.

How Short got her start

Short got her first sewing machine for Christmas around the age of 10. Her first sewing lesson came from her father, Keith, a Pop Warner football coach.

"I was like, 'Ebbie, come here, because I learned this in middle school in home ec,'" said Short's father. "We are going to do the bob in. We're going to thread the needle."

Short was hooked. She started to make clothes for her dolls, and eventually, her own prom dress.

She followed her passion for fashion design to New York's prestigious Parsons School of Design before working on major Broadway productions like "The Lion King" and "Cinderella."

"It's the problem-solving that really attracted me to theater," Short said.

In 2019, Short passed on a job designing costumes for Cher and made the decision to join the Ravens, where she has since built her own team. She has expanded from a small space off the equipment room to an office in the business side of the building, creating a program to teach others how to sew for the team.

Kenico Hines, the Ravens' head equipment manager, praises Short's contributions to the team.

"It doesn't matter what we bring her. She can get it done," he said.

As the Ravens pursue their Super Bowl dreams, Short's behind-the-scenes work in the equipment room is an essential part of the team's success on the field.

For Short, the work she does isn't just about the technical skills. It's also about confidence.

"If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you play good," she said.