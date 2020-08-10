"Major" explosion in Baltimore kills woman, destroys homes

At least one person was killed in a "major" gas explosion that leveled several homes in Baltimore Monday morning, fire officials said. A woman was found dead and five people were injured, three of whom were transported to the hospital in serious condition, according to a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson.

One person was being "pulled out of the rubble," the spokesperson, Blair Adams, told CBS News. Firefighters could be seen searching through debris. A firefighter's union tweeted search and rescue operations were underway.

On scene of a major gas explosion at Labyrinth and Reisterstown Rd. involving 3 homes. 2 occupants transported in serious condition, 1 adult woman deceased as BCFD continue to search for more. pic.twitter.com/4Hzrjkaled — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 10, 2020

The department said on Twitter the explosion involved three homes in northwest Baltimore. The structures collapsed and the explosion blew out windows in nearby homes, reports CBS Baltimore. Baltimore County fire officials were on the scene assisting.

Eyewitnesses told the station they heard a large boom and felt the ground shake.

One man, Dean Jones, told the station he ran from his home without any shoes when he heard the blast. When he arrived at the scene, he could hear someone saying "help" from under the rubble.

"It was catastrophic. It was like a bomb, like you watch things in other countries where they have like bombings and things like that," Jones said. "It was like watching that in real life. Telephone poles split, I mean, houses down the block, broken glass. When I initially got there, I could hear a voice just saying 'Help,' it's crazy. It's something I don't ever wanna see ever again; I don't want to relive it ever again."

This is a developing story.