Baltimore cop indicted after video leads to allegations he planted evidence

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore police officer has been indicted by a grand jury six months after body camera footage surfaced that led to accusations he planted drugs during an arrest, Baltimore State's Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Richard Pinheiro Jr. was charged Tuesday with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and common law misconduct in office.

In footage recorded by Pinheiro's own body camera on Jan. 24, 2017, he can be seen appearing to place evidence -- a red can with suspected narcotics inside it -- beneath some trash, before walking away and soon returning to the same spot, where he retrieved the evidence.

The tampering charge, a misdemeanor, carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and a $5,000 fine, according to Mosby's office.

"As State's Attorney, I've made a pledge to apply one standard of justice for all. It's critical we remain transparent throughout the process to the extent the law allows as we continue to rebuild community trust," Mosby said in a press release. "Yesterday's indictment is another example of our office applying justice fairly and equally."

In the same press release, Mosby's office announced that three other officers will not face charges in connection with a separate June 2017 incident involving allegations of evidence planting captured on body camera.