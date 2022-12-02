Balenciaga designer Demna apologizes for controversial ad campaign

The creative director of Balenciaga has issued a personal statement about a controversial ad the fashion company apologized for last week. Demna Gvasalia said in an Instagram post Friday that he wanted to "personally apologize" for an ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bear bags outfitted in what appears to be bondage gear.

"I take my responsibility," the 41-year-old designer, who goes by his first name, wrote. "It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them."

"As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period," his post continued, adding that he needs to learn from this and will engage with child protection organizations.

Many criticized the ad as disturbing, as it showed children holding teddy bear bags which were outfitted with chains, fishnet stockings and other gear. Demna said he apologizes to anyone offended by the visuals, and that Balenciaga will take steps to avoid similar mistakes and "take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can."

In a statement Monday, Balenciaga apologized for the campaign, and said it removed the ads from all platforms, adding that the "plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign."

In the same statement, Balenciaga also apologized for a separate ad that sparked an uproar this week, which featured a purse sitting on a desk with documents strewn about. One document is from a court case concerning child pornography.

That ad "was meant to replicate a business office environment," Balenciaga said in its statement. "All the items included in this shooting were provided by third parties that confirmed in writing that these props were fake office documents. They turned out to be real legal papers most likely coming from the filming of a television drama."

Balenciaga filed a $25 million lawsuit this week against North Six, the production company that produced the "office environment" campaign. North Six confirmed to CBS MoneyWatch that it managed the ad shoot, but did not comment further.

Kim Kardashian, who has worked with Balenciaga in the past, said in a statement Monday that she is "re-evaluating" her relationship with the company in the wake of the two ad campaigns. She tweeted that, as a mother of four, she was "shaken by the disturbing images," and that she appreciates the brand's removal of the campaigns.

Demna appeared alongside Kardashian on the red carpet at the Met Gala in September 2021, during which they both wore face masks from the fashion house.

Kim Kardashian West and Demna Gvasalia attend the Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images