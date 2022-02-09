Parents of Bakari Henderson, American killed in Greece in 2017, speak to CBS News ahead of retrial

"CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King sat down with the parents of Bakari Henderson for their first interview before they return to Greece for a retrial in their son's murder case.

Bakari Henderson was 22 years old and on a business trip in Zakynthos, Greece in 2017 when he was chased down by an angry mob and beaten to death following an altercation in a bar. The story drew international attention, but none of the attackers was ever found guilty of murder.

Four and a half years later, his parents Jill and Phil Henderson are still fighting for justice.

"They were there to have a good time just like he was there to have a good time," Phil Henderson said of his son's attackers. "I just kept saying to myself, 'If they only would have gotten to know him, they would've loved him.'"

The full interview airs Thursday on "CBS Mornings."