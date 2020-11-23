Rapper Bad Bunny tests positive for coronavirus

Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for the rapper told CBS News on Monday. The news comes after the artist canceled his performance at the American Music Awards.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Benito Martínez Ocasio, wasn't showing any major symptoms of the virus, according to his publicist, Sujeylee Solá. "As of today, he's feeling OK," Solá told CBS News on Monday. "Praying it remains that way."

Bad Bunny was scheduled to perform his new single, "Dákiti," with Puerto Rican artist Jhay Cortez in Los Angeles. Instead, Bad Bunny appeared virtually at the event Sunday to present singer Becky G with the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist. He also took home two awards for Favorite Male Latin Artist and Favorite Latin Album for his latest record, "YHLQMDLG."

Bad Bunny speaks on-screen for the 2020 American Music Awards on November 22, 2020, in Los Angeles. Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Puerto Rican-born singer and rapper rose to fame in his home country and the United States after chart-topping collabs with American rappers Cardi B and Drake. After performing with Jennifer Lopez at last year's Super Bowl halftime show, he became the first Latin urban artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.