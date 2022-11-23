A newborn baby was killed at a Ukrainian hospital during a Russian airstrike, officials say

A newborn baby was killed at a hospital in Vilnyansk, located in the the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, when a Russian airstrike hit the building on Wednesday, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Services. The baby's mother and doctor are alive and have been rescued from the rubble, officials said.

The baby's mother was the only patient there, according to BBC News. Ukraine's First lady Olena Zelenska wrote on Twitter that the baby was just two days old.

"We will never forget and never forgive," she wrote. "My sincere condolences to the loved ones of the baby."

RF crimes are insane. This night, maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia region became target. 2 days old boy died…



Horrible pain. We will never forget and never forgive.



Russia was accused of attacking a maternity hospital in Mariupol earlier this year, where at least 17 people were wounded. "People, children are under the wreckage," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted at the time, calling it an "atrocity."

Zaporizhzhia, where the recent strike took place, was taken over by Russia when the Kremlin annexed four regions in September. It is home to Europe's larges nuclear plant.

Rescuers work at the site of a maternity ward of a hospital destroyed by a Russian missile attack, as their attack on Ukraine continues, in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine November 23, 2022. STRINGER / REUTERS

Multiple regions were attacked on Wednesday, and the emergency services said they responded to 159 incidents, detecting and removing 1,453 explosive objects. Since the beginning of the Russia's invasion of the country, officials said 288,508 explosive objects and more than 6,272 pounds of explosives have been neutralized in Ukraine, including 2,154 aerial bombs.

In the Kharkiv region, two people in an apartment building were killed in during shelling, according to BBC.

In the capital city of Kyiv, there were several explosions, but it was wasn't immediately clear if they were were caused by the air defense systems Russian projectiles, according to the Associated Press. One of the capital's infrastructure facilities has been hit, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. He also said water supplies were knocked out in the city.

The country also experienced widespread power outages in parts of Kyiv, Lviv and in the Odesa region.