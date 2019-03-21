Baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General stores recalled for potential contamination

A baby cough syrup sold at Dollar General stores nationwide has been recalled for possible bacterial contamination. The product is called DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus, from manufacturer Kingston Pharma, LLC. The company says the cough syrup may contain Bacillus cereus or Bacillus circulans, bacteria that can lead to two forms of gastrointestinal illness: one characterized by vomiting and the other diarrhea.

Most illnesses associated with the bacteria are mild and will get better on their own, but more serious and even lethal cases could occur. Infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems are at an increased risk of more severe forms of the illness.

The recalled product comes in 2-fluid ounce bottles, in a carton labeled DG™/health baby Cough Syrup + Mucus. The items are marked with "Lot KL180157" and "Expiration date 11/20" on the bottom of the carton and back of the bottle label. The UPC Code is 8 54954 00250 0.

Recalled DG™/health NATURALS baby Cough Syrup + Mucus" bottles were distributed nationwide in Dollar General retail stores. FDA

No reports of illnesses associated with the product have been reported.

The company says the potential for contamination was noted after testing revealed the presence of Bacillus cereus in one in 10 bottles and Bacillus circulans in two in 10 bottles of the recalled lot.

Production of the cough syrup has been suspended while the FDA continues its investigation to find the source.

Consumers should not use the affected products and can return them to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.