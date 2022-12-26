Search continues for skiers missing after avalanche in Austrian Alps

Handout photo from Lech Zuers Tourismus shows members of the emergency services working near the scene of an avalanche at Bregenz, Austria on December 25, 2022. APA / AFP via Getty Images

Rescuers searched for two people who remained missing after a Christmas avalanche at a ski resort in western Austria, officials said.

The avalanche came down around 3:00 pm at an altitude of 8,858 feet in the Lech Zurz ski area and was thought to have trapped around 10 skiers, police said. The Times of London reported it happened on Trittkopf mountain.

Rescuers backed by helicopters and dogs scoured for survivors. The Times said hundreds of rescuers were involved.

Eight people were found, two of them injured, police said. One managed to free herself and get to a hospital.

Rescuers are pictured at the Austrian ski resort of Lech Zurs after an avalanche left several skiers missing on Dec. 25, 2022. PETER RINDERER / EXPA / AFP via Getty Images

"We still have no news of two people and are continuing the search," said Hermann Fercher, head of the tourist office responsible for reporting on the rescue.

Officials had warned of high avalanche risk in the area over the weekend. The avalanche came after days of heavy snow in the Alps and unseasonably warm weather on Christmas Day, according to The Times.

In recent years, avalanches in Austria have killed about 20 people on average each year.

The Lech Zurz area is one of that country's top ski regions, The Times noted.