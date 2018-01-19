CBS/AP January 19, 2018, 9:26 PM

Autopsy: Roy Halladay had mix of drugs in system when he died in plane crash

Former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay talks to the media prior to the game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies on Aug. 8, 2014, at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pa.

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- An autopsy report says retired star pitcher Roy Halladay had evidence of amphetamine, morphine and an insomnia drug in his system when he died in a small plane crash in Florida last year. The body of the two-time Cy Young Award winner was found in the wreckage.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that an autopsy released Friday shows the former Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies All-Star died from blunt force trauma with drowning as a contributing factor when he crashed his personal plane into the Gulf of Mexico near New Port Richey on Nov. 7.

The scene of the plane crash that killed pitcher Roy Halladay.

The National Transportation Safety Board hasn't identified a cause for the crash. A witness told investigators that Halladay's ICON A5 climbed to between 300 and 500 feet before it went into a 45-degree dive and slammed into the water. 

A video released in November showed what appears to be Halladay's final moments -- flying close to the water before crashing the ICON A5 he'd owned for less than a month.  

