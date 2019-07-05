Authorities identify man who stabbed 3 people at Virginia plasma center

A Virginia prosecutor says a man walked into a plasma donation center on Thursday in Petersburg and stabbed three people during a community appreciation cookout, then waited outside for police. Petersburg police identified the suspect as Jairique Shannon.

The 20-year-old has been charged with three counts of malicious wounding in the attack at Octapharma Plasma.

Commonwealth's Attorney Cheryl Wilson said the suspect had donated plasma at the center in the past. She said he walked into the center and asked to use the restroom, then came out and began stabbing people with a long knife. Witnesses described it as similar to a machete.

Wilson said police don't believe he had a grudge against any employee of the center and don't have a motive for the attack.

A spokesperson for Southside Regional Medical Center said two victims were being treated there. Wilson said a third victim received serious injuries and was transferred to a hospital in Richmond.

Wilson said Shannon doesn't yet have an attorney. He's being held at Riverside Regional Jail and is expected to be arraigned in court Monday.