Suspect in custody after stabbing leaves several injured at Virginia plasma center

One suspect is in custody after a stabbing left several people injured at a plasma center in Petersburg, Virginia, officials said. Police chief Kenneth Miller said the stabbing happened inside the Octapharma Plasma center, CBS Norfolk affiliate WTVR reported.

Detectives are interviewing several people at the scene and continuing to investigate the incident. It's unclear how many people were injured.

People leaving the plasma center who appeared to work there said they couldn't discuss the incident with WTVR due to company policy.

This image shows the scene where several people were injured in Petersburg, Virginia. WTVR

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.